Crackdown on quack chemists, pharmacies in Garissa

In a sting operation, Pharmacy and Poisons Board inspectors on Thursday closed 30 chemists' shops in Garissa and arrested 21 people.

Dr Jacinta Wasike, the board's director of inspection, surveillance and enforcement, said of those arrested, 19 were charging with running unlicenced premises and being unqualified to handle drugs.

The offenders were charged Sh15,000 to Sh20,000.

Dr Wasike said the fines were too low to deter offenders from continuing with their illegal business.

“As a board, we have no powers to determine the fine. But we would like the courts in their own wisdom to come up with fines and jail terms to deter offenders from reoffending," she said.

Wasike addressed reporters after a stakeholders' workshop that brought together pharmacists, security agents and county officials.

She said the board does not want to close pharmacies and called for self-regulation to ensure the profession is not infiltrated by quacks.

“This is a sensitive industry, it's about the lives and wealth of Kenyans. It's wrong for anyone to put the health of Kenyans at risk by selling expired or substandard drugs,” Dr Wasike said.

She was joined by Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi, his security team and senior board officials.

They warned against selling restricted drugs over the counter.

“The biggest challenge in Garissa and northeastern at large is miraa chewers, especially youth who are buying restricted drugs over the counter. Law enforcers should fight this vice," Wasike said.

She said abused drugs include cough cough syrups with codeine, diazepam, Rohypnol sedative (flunitrazepam) and morphine.

Wasike said it is illegal to operate pharmacies in different counties with one licence.

“The law is very clear on the use of the license. You cannot use one license to run several pharmacists in different areas. This is very common and it is something we are determined to get rid of," she said.

Leaders from Northeastern have sometimes blamed authorities for doing little to control the use of drugs and dangerous substances, especially by youth.

Speaking at a recent function, Garissa township Aden Duale said the country risked losing a big population of youth if drastic measures are not taken to stop drug abuse.

(Edited by V. Graham)