NO MONKEY BUSINESS

Probe Huduma Namba bribery claims — Duale, clerics

Residents claim some registration assistants demand bribes to provide free service.

In Summary

• Chiefs told to monitor to ensure 'no monkey business' and guilty are prosecuted.

• Supkem chair says some demand Sh1,500-Sh2,000 to register someone, Ignore those who can't pay.  Free registration ends on May 17.

A woman registers for Huduma Namba in Habaswein subcounty, Wajir on May 5 image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO
Image: Stephen Astariko

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale and Garissa clerics want some Huduma Namba registration assistants investigated over claims they demand bribes.

Duale said he has received several complaints that registration assistants are demanding bribes before registering a person.

These serious allegations must be investigated and those found culpable sacked and prosecuted.

Some registration assistants were demanding a bribe of Sh1,500 to  Sh2,000. Those who cannot pay are left out
Supkem chair Abdullahi Salat

“This is outright sabotage of government services. The government has invested billions of shillings in this programme that is absolutely free. No one should pay a coin for it,” Duale said.

Duale called on the chiefs, who supervise registration assistants, to monitor the exercise and ensure "there is no monkey business involved."

Supkem chair Abdullahi Salat raised similar complaints during a security meeting at the Lantern Hotel in Garissa town. Regional commissioner Mohamed Birik attended.

Salat said some registration assistants were demanding a bribe of Sh1,500 to  Sh2,000. Those who cannot pay are left out, he said.

“Most of them have left designated registration points and are moving from house to house because that is where they are being offered inducements,” Salat said.

If the extortion continues, most residents from poor families, would not register.

One resident, who requested anonymity, said, well-off residents pay registration assistants to come to their residence for convenience.

 

“This is a group of Kenyan who are not used to queuing for services and who believe the only way to get government services is through bribery. I blame our society because we believe you have to bribe even to get free services," he said.

“We are denying ordinary Kenyans who can hardly afford a meal of essential government services,” he added.

 Birik said his office had received similar complaints.

“We are probing the matter. If the allegations are proved true, those involved will be arrested and prosecuted,” Birik said.

“We cannot allow a few corrupt individuals to sabotage such an important government exercise," he said.

Duale also urged registration assistants to move to villages and market places to carry out registration.

(Edited by V. Graham)

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
09 May 2019 - 00:00

