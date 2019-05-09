Probe Huduma Namba bribery claims — Duale, clerics

“This is outright sabotage of government services. The government has invested billions of shillings in this programme that is absolutely free. No one should pay a coin for it,” Duale said.

Duale called on the chiefs, who supervise registration assistants, to monitor the exercise and ensure "there is no monkey business involved."

Supkem chair Abdullahi Salat raised similar complaints during a security meeting at the Lantern Hotel in Garissa town. Regional commissioner Mohamed Birik attended.

Salat said some registration assistants were demanding a bribe of Sh1,500 to Sh2,000. Those who cannot pay are left out, he said.

“Most of them have left designated registration points and are moving from house to house because that is where they are being offered inducements,” Salat said.

If the extortion continues, most residents from poor families, would not register.

One resident, who requested anonymity, said, well-off residents pay registration assistants to come to their residence for convenience.

“This is a group of Kenyan who are not used to queuing for services and who believe the only way to get government services is through bribery. I blame our society because we believe you have to bribe even to get free services," he said.

“We are denying ordinary Kenyans who can hardly afford a meal of essential government services,” he added.

Birik said his office had received similar complaints.

“We are probing the matter. If the allegations are proved true, those involved will be arrested and prosecuted,” Birik said.

“We cannot allow a few corrupt individuals to sabotage such an important government exercise," he said.

Duale also urged registration assistants to move to villages and market places to carry out registration.

