Garissa NGOs urged to align work with county

NGOs in Garissa have been urged to align their programmes to the county's action plan.

The aim is to avoid duplication of efforts, waste and mismanagement of resources.

Speaking on Wednesday while meeting NGO representatives, county commissioner Meru Mwangi said lack of coordinated NGO work was not productive and wasteful.

“Each NGO had its own programmes and activities and operated independently of others," he said. "This led to confusion and duplication of work that did little to impact the lives of people they serve.

Meru said going forward, all the NGOs will be required to present their activities and programmes to a committee that he will chair along with the county secretary. They will ensure that NGO programmes are in tandem with those of the national and county governments.

The county commissioner reminded NGOs that their presence should have a strong positive impact on residents' lives.

Meru said the majority of the NGOs were doing a good job, their work complementing that of the county and national governments.

A few are still not harmonised and their activities are wanting, he said.

He urged NGOs to target more women and youth, the majority of the population and face problems of unemployment and retrogressive cultural practices.

Deputy county secretary Abdi Rashid said better coordination will maximise use of resources.

He said the county is committed to working with NGOs.

