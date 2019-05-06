HEALTHCARE

Governor Ali launches modern facilities at Marsabit Referral Hospital

Governor Mohamud Ali during the launch at the Marsabit Referral Hospital on May 3, 2019.
Image: ABDIKADIR CHARI

Thousands of Marsabit county residents are set to enjoy better health services after Governor Mohamud Ali on Friday commissioned modern facilities at the Marsabit county Referral Hospital.

Among the new equipment is a CT scan machine with a backup generator which the governor said will not only bring diagnostic service closer to the people but reduce the need of referrals and cost burden of seeking services elsewhere.

Ali also unveiled a brand new central disinfection machine that will be used to prevent contamination and control infection or reinfection from taking place.

The county boss directed the health department to remain vigilant and maintain a high level of preparedness for response and intervention in case of reoccurrence of an outbreak of diseases.

He revealed the findings of a research carried out by KEMRI, where 30 per cent of the county residents suffers from cancer of the oesophagus.

Ali directed the Health executive to assess the department's capacity and advice on the possible support that can be provided within the limited resources.

The governor also officially opened a renal unit and dialysis centre at the hospital.

"We are opening doors to thousands of patients from Marsabit county and beyond who are in need of life-saving dialysis machine." He said

Saku MP Dido Ali Raso assured his support to the county's efforts in improving the health sector and appealed to MPs and senators to push for more allocation of funds to the county.

North Horr MP Chachu Ganya proposed that MPs from Marsabit chip in CDF funds for the ongoing construction of the Marsabit Medical Training College.

Counties
1 week ago
by Abdikadir Chari
North Eastern
06 May 2019 - 12:13

Latest Videos