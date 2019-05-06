Donate but don't distract from God, says Sapit

The Church is not opposed to contributions from politicians, just how the leaders go about it, Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit said on Sunday.

He took issue with the politicians for 'stealing the show and eventually ending up running the show in church'.

“As a church, we are not opposed to harambees but we would advise they be done outside and after church service. This will prevent distortion and distraction from the day's service,” Sapit said.

"If we want to make contributions let us do so with dignity and in a manner that is acceptable to Almighty God.”

He was speaking in Garissa during the installation of Bishop David Mutisya of the newly created Garissa Diocese.

The issue of whether the Church should accept politicians' donations has generated debate and attracted support and condemnation in equal measure.

Some churches have no problem with receiving politicians' donations but others have objected.

Sapit said politicians go against the teachings of the Bible, which advises against openly stating the amount one has contributed.

Jesus said in Matthew 6:3, "But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing."

Recently, Deputy President William Ruto said he will continue with his fundraising in churches, adding that those against it do not understand the meaning of giving.

Speaking in Wajir during a funds drive for madrassas, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale said those against making donations to mosques and churches do not believe in God.

“Nobody is going to stop us from contributing to our places of worship. We know where the rest are taking their money and it pains them to see us taking ours to the right places,” he said.

