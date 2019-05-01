Two people shot death in Marsabit

Two business people were shot in Marsabit on Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Police in Marsabit are investigating the circumstances under which two business people were shot dead last night at Shauri Yako area in Marsabit.

The two, identified as Christopher Opiyo and Emilyi Akinyi, were in the company of Letisha Atieno who escaped death after hiding nearby.

The bodies were taken to Marsabit County Referral Hospital mortuary.

County commander Steve Olloo said the two were headed home after finishing business when they were shot.

He said a total of 17 cartridges of 7.622mm species were collected at the scene.

He ruled out the possibility of business rivalry.

He appealed to members of the public to provide information that might lead to arrest of the assailants.

by Abdikadir Chari
North Eastern
01 May 2019 - 16:49

