Acquire skills and be innovative, Korane urges youth

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has urged the youth to acquire skills that can help fight the high rate of unemployment.

Korane on Saturday said unemployment and access to education are the major problems facing the youth.

“Today, every home in this county has five educated young people who cannot access employment or livelihood. This is one of the problems we face every day because people have expectations, and they think we should have employed these young people,” the county chief said.

The county government has allocated Sh100 million to the Garissa Vocational Training Centre to empower youth in the county, the governor said.

He spoke to a group of youths at a Garissa hotel during the Amuka programme organised by Yaden and Kesho organisations.

Korane said his administration is working towards a functioning and sustainable solution for the group.

“We all know the youth are the most important component of society. You need to know that this county's resources and opportunities belongs to you.”

He urged the youths to come up with innovative ideas to enable them get funding from the Revolving Fund Board. The Fund will soon be operational, the county chief said.

He said lack of institutional infrastructure to manage the resources was the main reason why it had taken time for it to be accessible.

“I'm happy to report that we have passed the law and have the regulations and have the funds in the account. We have appointed the board and it is now time to access the funds,” Korane said.

Kesho Alliance founder Umul Kheir Harun said they have been working hard to bridge the gap between the youth and people in authority – both in the national and county government.

“We have realised that youth are not in touch with what the county and national government are doing. That is why we have been working," she said.

Yaden director Sami Gathii said if the youth are engaged in gainful activities, they will not be involved in crime. He said idleness among the youth is what leads to them being easily lured to terror groups.

“We are also aiming to bridge the gap between the youth and the government,” he said.