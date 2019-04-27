Mandera residents asked to do more to help state in restoring security

Residents of Mandera must ensure there is security in the region for business to thrive.

Mandera Kenya National Chamber of Commerce of Industry chairman Abdirahim Sheikhon Friday asked residents to cooperate with security agents in restoring security.

The two Cuban doctors, who were abducted in Mandera town on April 12 by al Shabaab militants, remain missing.

Sheikh said the kidnapping of medics has badly affected trade in the border county.

"We are closing businesses as early as 6pm in fear of more terror attacks. It is about time we give security agents information on terror activities in the region, " said Sheikh," he said.

Sheikh spoke during elections of Mandera chapter of the chambers of commerce. The official who was elected unopposed, said he will work with the national government to ensure security in the region is restored.

Sheihk said the border closure had not only affected business but had also had hurt families that have married on both sides.

He said the kidnapping of the doctors has done the region a lot of harm.

"The security situation in Mandera is wanting. No business can thrive in turmoil. We must all build a conducive environment for people to do business," he said.

Sheikh said there is a lot Mandera residents share with their Somalia counterparts. "This is an opportunity for getting security information," he said.

Border movement by Kenyans and Somalis to Bula Hawa and Mandera has been stopped. Sheikh asked the government to open the closed border with Somalia.

He said there was need to expedite measures to gazette a customs office on the Ethiopian border for tax collection and regularisation of trade between the two countries.

Mama Alphonse Dahir who was elected in the director’s board asked abductors of the Cuban doctors to repatriate them safely as they were helping in complicated surgeries that their Kenyan counterparts cannot conduct.