Clan intrigues influenced Kolosh’s victory in Wajir West

Jubilee candidate Ahmed Kolosh won the Wajir West by-election on Friday because he had the backing of influential sub-clans.

The unity of the Mattan sub-clan and Mithimal ,who are part the Degodia clan, played a key role in his victory.

The two sub-clans comprise 70 per cent of the voters in the vast Wajir West constituency. They are the majority in the three wards of Hadado, Wagalla and Arbajahan.

Kolosh garnered 11,053 votes to clinch victory after defeating Kanu's Ibrahim Sheikh, who came second, with 6,532 votes.

Other candidates were Ali Noor (six votes), Ibrahim Mohamed (six votes), Mohamed Yussuf (11 votes).

The withdrawal of Alinoor Abdi, Abass Shihaw of Agano Party and ODM's Mohamed Elmi helped Kolosh consolidate support of Kolosh's community and hand him an easy win.

Experts on Wajir West politics said Kanu's Shiekh could only stand a chance of winning if the community split its votes like it happened in the last General Election.

In the 2017 poll, the Mattan fielded Prof Yakuba Mumin of Ford Kenya who garnered 4,000 votes, Prof Elmi of Wiper (4,400 votes), Abass Shihaw on Agano (500 votes) and Kolosh of ODM with 6,700 votes.

At the time, Shiekh managed 6,150 votes.

In the by-election, Kolosh ditched the opposition ODM, and crossed over to Jubilee.

A fall-out between him and top brass of ODM, especially in Parliament, is believed to have influenced his decision.

Jubilee Party and especially the wing of Deputy President William Ruto, had for long been wooing Kolosh through National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale. Jubilee backers have also been seeking out Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi to switch camp.

Former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi is believed to have pulled forces together when he called a Matan sub-clan meeting at his residence in Wajir town to endorse Kolosh.

