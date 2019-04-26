Mandera starts new curriculum training

Teachers in Mandera on Thursday started training for the new Competency-Based Curriculum.

Training started countrywide on Tuesday.

The session got underway, despite Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary general Wilson Sossion's directive to teachers to boycott the training. He said it's a violation of the law.

Teachers Service Commission Mandera director Yusuf Abdullahi called the training a success, with attendance of more than 80 per cent.

Abdullahi said teachers drawn from the 279 primary schools in the county will be equipped with skills to implement the new curriculum that will replace the 8-4-4 system.

He said training for 25 curriculum support and champion officers started in January, culminating in the current training expected to close on Friday.

"The train left the station in January. We will implement the new curriculum to the letter and there is no going back. All grades of teachers from Grade 1 to 4 will receive this important training," the TSC director said.

He said by September, the curriculum will have been rolled out to Grade 4.

Mandera Knut executive secretary Mohamed Kullow yesterday (Thursday) accused the government of rushing to implement the programme without properly engaging key stakeholders.