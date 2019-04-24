Pastoralists turn to crop farming to boost income

The pastoralist communities in Northern Kenya are adopting crop irrigation as an alternative source of livelihood.

Crop farming was unheard of across the region in years gone by. But with frequent, prolonged and devastating droughts, the communities are fast losing their only source of livelihood — livestock farming. It is no longer tenable to rely on only livestock.

Some residents are already reaping big from irrigation. Kulan in Daadab subcounty, Garissa, has 203 horticulture farmers. The area was dry but now blooms with fruits and vegetables. Of note are watermelons, onions and cowpeas, which are supplied to nearby markets and other regions.

The farmers have partnered with the Kenya Red Cross Society. Red Cross Northeastern manager Mohamed Abdikadir said they are keen on achieving food security, a critical pillar of the national government's Big Four agenda. Abdikadir toured the 20-acre farm on Tuesday.

Garissa Red Cross coordinator Mohamed Dubow said the climate-smart project will go a long way in improving residents' economic wellbeing.

Farmer Bashir Mohamed thanked the Red Cross for supporting them. The noble project is changing lives, he said.

“We have food and money in our pockets throughout the year, thanks to the Kenya Red Cross,” Bashir said. "I urge my fellow pastoralists to embrace crop farming. It's the only way to fix the problems we face, especially during the dry spells.”

The farmers get free water, which is piped from a solar-powered borehole. It was built in August last year and fully equipped by the Red Cross. The borehole also provides water for livestock and household use.

“We want to provide an alternative source of livelihood to the pastoralist communities who have suffered devastating and prolonged droughts,” Dubow said.

“With the failed March, April and May rains, the community in Kulan will reap the benefits of agriculture. With Ramadhan next month, the watermelons will be going for between Sh250 and Sh300,” he added.

Those keen on keeping livestock will be provided with grass seeds to prepare fodder for their animals. This will reduce conflicts witnessed over water and pasture. Some herders had been moving to Somalia and Isiolo to feed their livestock.

In the long run, the project will also minimise school dropout during dry seasons.

Speaking in Lodwar recently, Garissa Governor Ali Korane urged pastoralist communities to ‘think outside the box’ if they have to turn around their sources of livelihoods. "You don’t expect to do things the same way, year after year and expect positive results," he said.

