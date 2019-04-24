MCA urges state to supply water as drought worsens

As drought across the 13 worst-hit counties continues to worsen, Hulugho MCA Adow Omar wants the national government and development partners to help with water trucking.

Speaking to journalists in Holugho town on Tuesday after touring the most affected areas in his ward, Omar said the two water trucks serving Hulugho are not enough as the remaining wells and water pans have dried up.

“As at yesterday, the only water well that has been supplying water to residents of Hulugho had dried up. Residents drew water for the last time yesterday and henceforth, they will rely on water trucking,” Omar said.

He said Hulugho town is facing an acute water shortage.

“This could have far-reaching effects on the security in the area. How do you expect a police officer who has no water to drink to operate?” he posed.

The MCA said several water pans and dams have dried up and the risk of human-wildlife conflict is imminent.

He said during the 2002 drought, buffaloes killed two children as people and animals competed for water.