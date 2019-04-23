Fate of abducted Cuban doctors a mystery

The two Cuban doctors who were abducted in Mandera town on April 12 by suspected al Shabaab militants remain missing as clan elders and both governments try to secure their release.

The government has not given an update on efforts to rescue Herera Correa, a general physician and surgeon Landy Rodriguez.

Last week Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma declined to give any details, lest delicate negotiations and other operations being compromised.

The two health workers on their way to work were bundled into two cars by the militants who drove towards the Somalia border at a high speed. Their bodyguard was killed and their driver taken into custody.

There has been no claim of responsibility or public ransom demand.

The Cuban doctors are said to have requested to be housed inside the Mandera Hospital compound, not kilometres away in a house from which they needed armed escorts twice a day.

A total of eight Cuban doctors now have been withdrawn from Wajir, Garissa, Lamu and Tana River counties, two from each.

The status of efforts by respected elders from Mandera, who were carefully selected, to broker a deal with their counterparts from Somalia is not known.

The number of the military choppers doing aerial reconnaissance and other ground searches around Somalia's Bula Hawa have been dramatically scaled back.

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik who had only been in Mandera town for a day before the kidnapping returned to Garissa on Thursday evening. He is yet to issue any statement.

Efforts to obtain updates have been unsuccessful.

The Star has reliably learnt that border movement by Kenyans and Somalis to Bula Hawa and Mandera have been stopped.

The border closure has not only affected business between both sides but also has hurt families who have married on both sides.

Speaking to the Star separately, the residents acknowledged that the kidnapping has cone more harm than good.