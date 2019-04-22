Education best weapon against poverty — Parents told

Education levels in Mandera are among the country's lowest, which not only hurts children, but their families and their country.

That's what Woman Representative Amian Gedow said at the weekend, adding education was the only weapon that will get them out of abject poverty.

Parents should take their children's education more seriously, especially for girls, she said.

“It is high time that as parents we take education seriously. We must make a concerted effort involving government, parents and all stakeholders,” Gedow said.

“Our county is ranked among lowest in education. The situation is not any better with the poor results that are posted by our children in national examinations. We should think how to change this," she said

Girls suffer most and their numbers are the lowest.

“As a community, we need to move with times. Gone are those days when only boys were taken to school, and girls stayed at home, waiting to be married off," Gedow said.

It has been confirmed that if given a chance to study, girls perform much better than boys, she said.

Talent alone cannot take a person far in life, it's important to have both education and talent, Gedow said.

(Edited by V. Graham)