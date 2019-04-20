Wajir West campaigns enter homestretch as by-election draws closer

Wajir West candidates are in last-ditch efforts to woo voters ahead of the by-election scheduled for April 25.

Jubilee's Ahmed Kolosh and Kanu's Ibrahim Sheikh will square it off for the seat that fell vacant when Kolosh's victory in the 2017 polls was annulled after a petition by Sheikh. Kolosh was formerly of ODM but switched to JP following the nullification.

Each candidate has expressed confidence of winning.

“The people of Wajir West who elected me in their numbers in 2017 are the same ones who will come out in large numbers to vote for me. They have faith in me and my leadership style. They know I am a performer,” Kolosh said.

For his part, Sheikh said, “I'm confident of carrying the day. I have crisscrossed the constituency and the response I've been getting from the constituents is very positive. I've sold my agenda and I'm optimistic,” he said.

Kolosh is believed to have the support of almost 90 per cent of the populous Arbajahan, Hadado and Wagala wards where his Mantan subclan is the majority. Sheikh enjoys almost 100 per cent support in Adamasajida of the Ajuran clan.

Kolosh got a boost when ODM candidate Elmi Yusuf, Labour Party of Kenya's Ali Noor Abdi and Agano Party's Abbas Nunow pulled out of the race in his favour. Three are also from the Matan subclan. Their names will, however, appear on the ballot as their withdrawal came after the IEBC gazetted candidates.

Kolosh also has the support of other leaders from the region, including former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi. Abdullahi is believed to have influenced the decision by ODM to withdraw its candidate from the race.

Although other Degodia leaders, including Governor Mohamed Abdi, also declared support for Kolosh during a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto, their backing might not count as they lack clout and clan influence in the constituency.

Despite the endorsements, Kanu's Sheikh is not leaving anything to chance. He has taken his campaigns to another level by directly soliciting support from Kolosh's strongholds in Arbajahan, Athibohol, and parts of Wagalla ward. Sheikh is from the Ajuran clan. He is also the favorite among the minority Gelible sub-clan of Degodia.

The withdrawal of the other candidates complicates his election. He would have benefitted from a vote split between Kolosh and Elmi had the ODM candidate stayed put.

The Kanu candidate contested in 2013 and was defeated by Abdikadir Ore with more than 8,000 votes. In 2017, Kolosh was declared winner, beating him with slightly more than 500 votes.

Low voter turnout could tilt the outcome. In general elections, MCA candidates mobilise voters and that increases the turnout. In their absence, many residents might stay away from the poll.

But Kolosh says he will ferry voters to polling stations to ensure no one is left out.

“I'm pleased to inform you for all university/college students and adherent supporters who are willing to participate in the by-election that is slated for April 25, 2019, we will offer free transportation from Nairobi and its environs to Wajir for them to cast their votes," he said in a Facebook post on April 16.

“The ferrying exercise will start from April 19 and end on April 22. This initiative is meant for a massive turnout in the by-election and ensuring that everyone votes.”