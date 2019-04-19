REGION'S IMAGE TARNISHED

Condemn al Shabaab to allay complicity fears, Mandera leaders told

Elders say elected leaders have not publicly denounce terror group since the abduction of Cuban doctors in Mandera town last week

In Summary

• A section of elders from Garissa are now calling on the local leadership to publicly denounce the rag tag al shabaab militia.

Chairman of the Garissa county council of elders Dubat Amey
Image: FILE

Garissa elders have asked elected Mandera leaders to publicly denounce al Shabaab to allay fears of residents complicity in acts of terrorism.

Al Shabaab militants are believed to have abducted two Cuban doctors in Mandera town last week. Garissa elders led by Dubat Amey on Thursday said it was necessary for the leaders to take the frontline in condemning terrorism.

“We want all the elected leaders to lead their sub-county residents in making a declaration that will not only condemn al-Shabaab and its activities but also renew their commitment is supporting security agencies in the fight against the terror group,” Amey said.

 

Amey is also the Kenya Livestock Marketing Council chairman. He spoke to reporters in Garissa town.

“Al-Shabaab has tainted the image of the region and some Kenyans believe our people are assisting the terrorists in carrying out attacks. We must stand up as a people led by leaders to say enough is enough,” Amey said.

Dr. Herrera Correa and Landhi Rodriguez were abducted by suspected al-Shabaab militants. Garissa clerics at the weekend called on the abductors to unconditionally release the medics.

Garissa Supkem chairman Abdullahi Salat said the kidnap was un-Islamic and unacceptable. He urged the Somali community living in Somalia to closely work with their government and Kenyan security officers to ensure the doctors are rescued.

Edited by Peter Obuya

 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
19 April 2019 - 00:00

