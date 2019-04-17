I fear losing my security -Isiolo Woman rep

Isiolo Woman rep Rehema Jaldesa has expressed fears of losing her security detail, attributing it to her association with Deputy President William Ruto.

“The time of intimidation is long gone. As the leaders and people of Isiolo, we supported Jubilee and we have the right and freedom of expression,” Jaldesa said on Monday.

She was launching projects for various women groups supported by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

She said leaders supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid are being singled out and blackmailed.

“Such intentions to intimidate members of Team Tanga Tanga will only strengthen their resolve to continue drumming up support for their preferred candidate, with or without police security,” Jaldesa said.

She said Ruto had done a lot for the people of Isiolo, including raising funds for various causes over the years, and hence the local people have a pledge to fulfil by supporting and voting for him on the next General Election.

She vowed to continue drumming up support for the DP, regardless of whether her security detail is restored or not.

Jaldesa also hit out at Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli over his sentiments during a fundraiser in Lamu on Saturday.

Atwoli said he was sure that the name of the Deputy President will not feature on the ballot paper in 2022.

“Atwoli should respect his old age. He should not display a lack of knowledge by making unnecessary utterances,” she said.