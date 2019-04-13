Leaders alarmed by bhang from Ethiopia

Politicians and government officials in Northeastern have raised alarm over entry of bhang from neighbouring Ethiopian into Mandera and Wajir counties.

The bhang is stuffed inside tubeless car tires and sneaked into the country to avoid detection by security officers manning roadblocks.

National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said on Friday a large number of young people are abusing the drug.

Duale said it is the responsibility of chiefs and their assistants to ensure drug peddlers in their area are arrested and prosecuted.

He said parents have on many occasions complained to him, adding that the country risks losing a whole generation to drug abuse.

“We want to see the peddlers arrested and prosecuted. These people are known and time has come for them to face the law,” Duale said.

“We can’t afford to lose a whole generation because of a few selfish people who want to make quick money at the expense of our youth.”

Members of the regional security committee chaired by Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik said they were concerned over the increased peddling of bhang in the two counties.

Birik said the government is aware of the problem and he had instructed county security committees to move with speed and arrest the situation.

“We are aware of the problem and leaders have also been raising the same at various forums. I am happy that something is being done to curb the problem,” Birik said.

The administrator said he was worried the problem might spill over to Garissa and instructed area county commissioner Mwangi Meru to come up with a 100 days rapid results initiative to fight drug abuse and illicit brews.

“My only concern is that we may eliminate the menace within the RRI period but fail to sustain the campaign there after,” he said.