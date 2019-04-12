Mandera launches biometric registration to weed out ghost workers

Mandera has launched a biometric staff registration drive to get rid of ghost workers and clean up its payroll.

Governor Ali Roba who launched the exercise in Mandera town on Thursday urged all staff to register, saying the new system promote accountability and improve services.

Most counties have been grappling with a ballooning wage bill with ghost workers believed to be responsible. Roba said the card will provide the county with data for guidance in making informed decisions on human resource management and service delivery.

With the new system, the governor said the county will build high performing institutions, transformative leaders, productive human capital, and improve services.

“One of the key solutions identified in our ICT transformation road map under human resources is the biometric registration and identification of staff," Roba said.

Roba said the exercise is meant to bring uniformity and make the public service responsive in providing efficient services.

“We want to eliminate the possibility of ghost workers in our departments and ensure all staff are registered in the digitised system with their work stations,” Roba said.

Human resource officers and a few selected staff from various departments will be trained to become the custodians of the registers.

