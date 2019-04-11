First supermarket in Mandera opened

Mandera Governor Ali on Wednesday urged residents to invest locally to grow the economy and create jobs.

He said many people, including contractors who are awarded county tenders, set up businesses elsewhere.

Roba spoke during the official opening of the first-ever supermarket in Mandera, Elmatt.

He said investing outside is a "great injustice to the county".

Roba said the county has made tremendous progress in all sectors, including security and infrastructure, which has a created a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He said the opening of the supermarket is a step in the right direction and shows investors have started showing confidence in doing business in Mandera.

“The opening of Elmatt Supermarket proves that Mandera is a county where business investments can thrive and testimony against the veil of insecurity cliché in the region, which has over the years discouraged investors,” Roba said.

“I want to challenge the business community or those with intentions of starting businesses and have made it a habit of investing elsewhere to think of investing locally because East or West, home is best."

He said the national government can only do so much and ultimately it is only the locals who can build their own county.

The governor said poor infrastructure in Northeastern has held back the region’s development but the national and county government have done a lot to improve the situation.

Last month, during a pastoralist leadership summit in Garissa town that was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Roba urged the national government to end the eight-month closure of quarries.

Local leaders said the closure had ruined the area's economy. They said security has been enhanced and there is no need to keep the mines closed.

