Police reservist shot by colleague dies in Mandera

A National Police Reservist who was shot by a colleague on Monday evening has died.

Abdirahim Adow succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the Mandera County Hospital.

He was shot in the abdomen by Mohamed Billow. Adow is believed to have succumned to profuse bleeding.

Initial reports suggested he accidentally shot himself. The claims were supported by three other reservists who were with them.

Mandera county police commander Jeremiah Kosiam said police have arrested Billow. He said the suspect was found with his gun missing four rounds of ammunition.

Kosiam said the circumstances of the shooting remained unclear. Police were investigating.

A police report showed one spent cartridge was recovered from the scene of crime after the shooting was reported by Mohamed Shukri Bulle.

Bulle said he was surprised by what transpired.

The officers were reportedly waiting for a bus to travel to Umar Jilo where they were to report for work.

The shooting happened at about 3.30 pm at the milk market near green view estate in Mandera town.