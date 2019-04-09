Wife of Wajir governor to lead county building bridges initiative

Wajir women leaders have vowed to spearhead a door-to-door building bridges campaign that was recently launched by Governor Mohamed Abdi.

Abdi's wife Kheira Omar, nominated MCAs, executives, chief officers and Maendeleo ya Wanawake officials will lead the drive. They have called for peace and unity.

The gruelling campaigns for 2017 governor election and the subsequent court battles left the county deeply divided along party and clan lines. The initiative is expected to heal the wounds.

Last week, the governor extended an olive branch to his rivals and urged them to join him in developing the county and moving it forward "so residents can enjoy the fruits of devolution". He spoke during the launch of the drive at Orahey grounds in Wajir town.

He said he was ready to work with former Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, noting that prosperity can only be achieved when leaders and residents speak with one voice.

Yesterday, Abdi's wife, Omar, said women will play a critical role in ensuring the initiative succeeds. She spoke at a Wajir hotel where she met with women from the six subcounties.

“We all know how powerful women can be, especially when they embark on driving an agenda. They never fail. We are the pillars of the family and society at a large. So, when we come together with a common agenda of uniting our people, we surely will never fail,” Omar said.

“We need to say a big no to divisive politics that add no value to our lives. As women, we suffer the biggest brunt when there's no stability of any kind. I want to ask leaders from the Northern counties to work together, unite and join hands with a strong binding factor for the prosperity of our region. There is surely a strength in unity.”

Her office, in partnership with other players, will soon establish an office and form women and youth groups in every subcounty and ward to support empowerment programmes.