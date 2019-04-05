Mandera DG calls for extension of Huduma Namba registration

The government has been asked to extend the Huduma Namba registration period in northern Kenya where civic education on the exercise is inadequate.

The appeal came from Mandera Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai, who also said most residents are away in search of pasture and water in neighbouring countries.

He said more time is needed for them to be educated on the importance of the exercise.

Arai was speaking during the launch of Huduma Namba in the county in the company of among others Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan and county commissioner Kutswa Olaka.

All Kenyans and long-term foreigners are required to register under Huduma Namba (National Integrated Identity Management System - NIIMS) which is expected to run for 45 days from April 2.

Noor said Huduma Namba is about easing service provision by the government and assured leaders and residents that more civic education would be conducted.

Olaka appealed to residents to "come out in large numbers to benefit from the programme".

On Wednesday, Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior), Adan Mohamed (Regional Development) and Joseph Mucheru (ICT) met north eastern Kenya leaders over Huduma Namba and security.

The leaders, who included governors, senators and MPs, asked the government to conduct civic education on NIIMS. They were, in turn, asked to be part of the exercise.

Meanwhile, residents of Garissa's Hulugho, Ijara and Fafi subcounties have been assured of their security during the registration.

The assurance was made by Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik who dismissed claims that the government had a hidden agenda in issuing the Huduma Namba to citizens aged six and above.

Birik instructed the security teams of the three subcounties to enhance surveillance for seamless registration of Kenyans, especially along the border with war-torn Somalia.

“The exercise is meant to consolidate all the relevant documents among them ID cards, driving licences, NHIF among others into one database for ease of reference,” Birik said.

“You will not be moving around with your wallet full of ID cards, NHIF cards, driving licence and other documents."

A week ago, some Garissa MCAs requested the government to shelve the exercise in drought-stricken counties and re-allocate the funds meant for the registration to drought mitigation measures.