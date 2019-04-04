Youths donate books to Dadaab camp learners

A group of Garissa youths has donated 5,000 books to students in Dadaab refugee camp.

The group also has a mentorship programme and assists in identifying talent among young refugees.

The expansive refugee camp has a student population of 11,000 and only six secondary schools.

The group leader, Abdullahi Mire, said the students were demoralised by threats by the Kenya Government to close the camp.

“Most students are eager to learn because they know education can change the state of their home country, but they get demoralised every time the government threatens to close the camp,” Mire said.

The group has been conducting an online sensitisation campaign under Dadaab Book Drive that has attracted senior officials, including Qatar ambassador, who have donated many books.

Their long-term plan is to have a library for the refugees.