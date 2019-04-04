EDUCATION AWAY FROM HOME

Youths donate books to Dadaab camp learners

Group has a mentorship programme and also assists in identifying talent

In Summary

•Learning material for young Somali refugees

•Students demoralised by threats to close camp

MARGINALIZED: A police officer (hidden) screens refugees at Dadaab camp.
MARGINALIZED: A police officer (hidden) screens refugees at Dadaab camp.

A group of Garissa youths has donated 5,000 books to students in Dadaab refugee camp.

The group also has a mentorship programme and assists in identifying talent  among young refugees.

The expansive refugee camp has a student population of 11,000 and only six secondary schools.

The group leader, Abdullahi Mire, said the students were demoralised by threats by the Kenya Government to close the camp.

“Most students are eager to learn because they know education can change the state of their home country, but they get demoralised every time the government threatens to close the camp,” Mire said.

The group has been conducting an online sensitisation campaign under Dadaab Book Drive that has attracted senior officials, including Qatar ambassador, who have donated many books.

Their long-term plan is to have a library for the refugees.

 
 

 

Hunger victims to get steady food supply, says Eugene

Relief food will be distributed until all victims are back on their feet
Counties
6 days ago
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
04 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Mombasa church curses 'satanic' Huduma Namba
    5h ago Coast

  3. Please don't separate, Uhuru & Ruto urged
    8h ago Central

  4. Over 8,300 adolescent pregnancies in Makueni last year
    18h ago Eastern

  5. Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, ...
    18h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES