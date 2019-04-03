Halt NIIMS, use money for drought relief – Leaders

Leaders in Mandera and Garissa yesterday urged the state to halt the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) and divert funds to drought relief.

They said drought-hit counties are suffering, pastoralists are travelling far and wide. Food and water are more important than a Huduma Namba, they said.

"How do go to a drought-stricken community to talk about NIIMs, while people are starving?" asked Garissa MCA for Hulugho Adow Mohamed. He and other MCAs addressed the media.

"Let's prioritise water trucking and distribution of relief food. Later we can embark on NIIMS,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ali Roba, speaking in Mandera town, complained that NIIMS lacked public participation and sufficient information.

“Pastoralists are mobile, some are outside the country and may not be captured. We are governors and we have not been involved. We do not know what it is ... What about our people in villages? read Roba's statement.

“We need proper publicity and civic education to eliminate fears that NIIMS will adversely affect them.

Speaking at the Garissa Assembly compound, MCAs led by Hulugho Mohamed said funds budgeted for NIIMS should be re-allocated to drought relief.

“Though we support government programmes, drought mitigation in affected counties, Garissa included, should have higher priority he said.

Some Garissa MCAs described of NIIMS as another scam in the making.

“The whole programme has been rushed and there are unanswered questions about the whole process. We don’t know how information collected will be secured, we want the whole process shelved altogether,” Mohamed said.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Nubian Rights Forum sued to suspend NIIMS data collection.

They argued the process interferes with an individual’s right to privacy.

A court yesterday said no one can be compelled to participate and no one can be forced to give DNA samples. It also said nonparticipation in NIIMS shall not disqualify anyone from citizens' services.