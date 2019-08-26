Thika Service Road to be closed next week

Thika-bound Service Road at the Ruaraka Interchange will be partly closed on September 1 to enable installation of beams for Outer Ring Junction overpass.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority on Saturday said motorists will have to use the available diversion routes as the construction continues.

Traffic signs have been created on approaching the sections.

Early this month, Kura director general Silas Kinoti said that most inbound and outbound lanes along Thika Superhighway will be closed from August 7 to September 7 due to the ongoing construction works.

The authority closed the overpass at General Service Unit headquarters when the construction started in April.

It was mentioned that there has always been congestion at that junction and the roundabout, especially during rush hours.

As a result, the authority looked at the design of Outer Ring Road and the Thika Superhighway and the only rational option was to construct an additional flyover.

The junction has been a pain for users accessing Thika Road from Outer Ring and those trying to get onto the new road from the highway due to traffic congestion

The new exchange is expected to improve Outer Ring Road and is seen as a game-changer for the Eastern part of Nairobi where high population density has led to heavy traffic

