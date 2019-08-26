Eject ex-City Hall official from public park — MCAs

Nairobi MCAs have urged the county to evict private developers encroaching on City Park.

The county assembly's Public Accounts Committee, in its latest report, stated that former City Hall chief of staff George Wanaina is among the people who should face eviction.

According to the report, Wanaina owns Bowling Green Safari Club at the park.

The committee led by Wilfred Odalo has called on the Director of Criminal Investigations to look into how Wanaina acquired the tenure of the hotel.

It stated that Wanaina had colluded with some county officials to lease part of the public park to run the club.

The committee further wants the Lands chief officer to head the processes of surveying and demarcating to ensure the park’s title deed is safely kept and the park is restored to its natural state.

"Several sections of the land have been encroached by private developers and business enterprises," the report reads.

It states that Wanaina had refused to reveal the identities of other persons who are alleged to have invaded the public land.

One was alleged to be slain businessman Jacob Juma.

It was also revealed that Wanaina failed to submit crucial documents to the committee such as the original title deed of the park and the survey report onthe exact size of the land.

'Not my hotel'

Responding to the report, Wanaina termed the accusations as propaganda, adding that he does not own Bowling Green Safari Club.