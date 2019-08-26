Eject ex-City Hall official from public park — MCAs

• Report states that former City Hall employee refused to reveal other encroachers. He has dared committee to prove his ownership of hotel, denying 'even owning shares'.
• It states separately that part of the land for a health centre has been converted to a garage and parking lot by a private bus company.
Nairobi MCAs have urged the county to evict private developers encroaching on City Park.
The county assembly's Public Accounts Committee, in its latest report, stated that former City Hall chief of staff George Wanaina is among the people who should face eviction.
According to the report, Wanaina owns Bowling Green Safari Club at the park.
The committee led by Wilfred Odalo has called on the Director of Criminal Investigations to look into how Wanaina acquired the tenure of the hotel.
It stated that Wanaina had colluded with some county officials to lease part of the public park to run the club.
The committee further wants the Lands chief officer to head the processes of surveying and demarcating to ensure the park’s title deed is safely kept and the park is restored to its natural state.
"Several sections of the land have been encroached by private developers and business enterprises," the report reads.
It states that Wanaina had refused to reveal the identities of other persons who are alleged to have invaded the public land.
One was alleged to be slain businessman Jacob Juma.
It was also revealed that Wanaina failed to submit crucial documents to the committee such as the original title deed of the park and the survey report onthe exact size of the land.
'Not my hotel'
Responding to the report, Wanaina termed the accusations as propaganda, adding that he does not own Bowling Green Safari Club.
I don’t understand this game being played because this hotel has been paying rent yet the land is now said to be grabbed.Former City Hall chief of staff George Wanaina
"Neither do I have shares. From my understanding, the club has been in existence since 1930 when the colonialists were still around," he said.
The former chief of staff further said the club has been part of the park and the people who run it have been paying rent to City Hall.
"I don’t understand this game being played because this hotel has been paying rent yet the land is now said to be grabbed."
He dared the committee to table any evidence of his owning the hotel.
However, the committee says officers in the Lands and Legal departments have been involved in encroachment.
“This vice has been in existence for a long time and exposes the impunity exhibited by the officers," the committee's report reads.
In another case, scenario, the report reveals that a health centre had been demolished and the land allocated to private developers.
The report says part of the land where High Ridge Health Centre lay has been converted to a garage and parking lot by a private bus company.
About 8.5 acres of the 20.5 acres that t is occupied by Highways Stores had been allocated to unknown private developers, the report reads.
As a result, the committee has called upon the National Land Commission and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate all transactions on the land, especially the transfer to private entities.
Those found culpable will be prosecuted and irregular transfers revoked.
