Woman in court for biting neighbour's breast over flip flops

A woman was arraigned yesterday for biting her neighbour’s breast in Kariobangi.

Salome Rajab, a construction worker, is alleged to have bitten Juliet Mugendi’s left breast after accusing her of taking her flip flops.

Mugendi lost consciousness, the court heard.

Mugendi told the court that she had just returned home from work on the evening of January 29, 2019, when she heard her neighbour complaining she had lost her flip flops.

“Immediately she saw me, she turned her accusations at me and claimed that I was the one who stole the flip flops. Tired, I simply walked past her and went inside my house,” she said.

Mugendi said after some time she could no longer stand Mugendi's insults and went outside to resolve the matter.

“I found Salome holding a knife. She threatened to kill me and travel abroad. Suddenly she roughed me up and started a fight,” she told court.

Mugendi said it was during the fight that Salome bit her breast near the nipple and she passed out from the pain.

“Neighbours came to separate us as I was screaming for help before I lost consciousness. They rushed me to Kariobangi Hospital,” she said.

Salome was later arrested and taken to Muthaiga police station.

She was charged with threatening to kill. Salome denied the charge before the Kibera senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa.

She told the magistrate that there had been a long-running grudge between her and Mugendi. “Juliet and her friends are framing me,” Salome said.

She was released on Sh10,000 bail or Sh30,000 bond. The hearing will be on October 15.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya