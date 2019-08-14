Legal notice on Finance Bill should be revoked - Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will revoke the legal notice the Executive used to start charging the proposed fees in the Finance Bill.

Sonko has claimed that the notice was gazetted without his approval and has appealed to the the County Assembly to look at legal ways to have it revoked.

"If there is a legal notice in place it has to be revoked. I was never consulted and as the Governor there is no notice that can be gazetted without my knowledge" he said.

The governor spoke in Mombasa on Wednesday when the County Assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriations Committee met the Executive over the proposed 2019 Finance Bill.

Last week on Thursday, three activists moved to court to stop the county government from passing the bill into law arguing that there was no public participation.

According to court documents, the assembly on September 6, 2013, passed the Nairobi County Provisional Collection of Revenue Act, which enabled the executive to effect sections of a Finance bill without going through the complete process of enactment by the county assembly.

This comes after the Finance and Economic Planning Department issued a legal notice which effect on July 19,2019 to the county assembly indicating that the executive would use the Nairobi County Provisional Collection of Revenue Act of 2013 to effect parts of the Finance Bill.Nairobi county government and county assembly have been named as respondents.

Removal of taxes

Looking into the proposed Finance Bill, Sonko said the will do away with charges aimed at oppressing the Wanjikus but some charges will have to increase in order to achieve the county's aim of increasing revenue collection.

The county chief boss said some taxes in the documents will be dead on arrival.

"Charges like parking fee in the CBD will have to increase to Sh400 because we want to decongest the city and by having the fees go up.

Also we have to charge areas like Westlands, Eastleigh we have to charge for parking.

The county boss said some charges which are not for the Wanjkus will be automatically removed from the bill, pointing out at fees charged for garbage collection in learning institutions and religious bodies.

In proposed bill a the religious bodies( mosque churches and temples ) are to be charges between Sh 5000 to Sh 10000 monthly depending on the size.

For learning institutions (primary secondary, and universities they might be forced to pay between Sh 3000 to Sh 200,000 depending on the number of students.

Warning to Cabinet

Adding to the many warning he has given before, Sonko told off his cabinet members whom he claims are working and receiving orders from "outsiders".

" I understand some of you are receiving instructions from somewhere. I'm aware in the cabinet meetings which I don't attend you have been planning against me . This is the last warning. If you don't want to wok with me resign and quite," Sonko stated.

Earlier this week , Sonko had pledged to send home almost half of his CECs over disloyalty.