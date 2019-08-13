DENIED CHARGES

Elderly man charged with defiling minor

The offence was allegedly committed on July 18 at Kibera Gatwekera within Nairobi county.

In Summary

• Joseph Kiriso, 66, allegedly lured the minor with mandazi and chapati and locked her inside his house and defiled her. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
13 August 2019 - 08:29
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

An elderly man has been charged with seducing and defiling a six-year-old child.  

Joseph Kiriso, 66, allegedly lured the minor with mandazi and chapati and locked her inside his house and defiled her. 

The offense was allegedly committed on July 18 at Kibera Gatwekera within Nairobi county.

 

He denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto on Thursday.

The accused was arrested after the child reported to her teacher at Olympic Primary School who notified her mother.

He was then taken into police custody before his arraignment. 

Kiriso had told the police that the complainant’s mother had visited his home taken super before the minor joined them.

He told police that after the minor had eaten, she relaxed and left later. He asked the court for lenient bond terms.

The judge released him on a Sh400,000 bond with a cash bail of the same amount.

Kuto directed the matter be mentioned on August 21 for witnesses statements to be made and documentary evidence taken. Hearing is scheduled for October 29.  

 

 

