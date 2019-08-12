Provide house allowance or be sued, SRC told

MCAs have threatened to sue the Salaries and Remuneration Commission if it does not provide for the payment their house allowances.

The MCAs want the house allowance and implemented based on the High Court ruling last year. MPs and Senators already awarded themselves house allowances.

The house allowances are being challenged in court.

If the SRC gives in to the MCAs, the 1,450 ward reps across the country will get Sh85,000 monthly housing allowance.

In a motion by Majority leader Abdi Guyo on Thursday, the legislators denounced he SRC for "being biased towards the county assemblies".

Guyo said MCAs are classified as state officers and as such should be allowed to have house allowances.

“This resolution that was passed by the County Assembly Forum and the SRC knows we need the house allowances," he said.

"I earn less than Sh50,000 after deductions so you can imagine what other members earn. How do you expect us to oversee an Sh35.3 billion budget with such a salary?" Guyo asked.

On October 5 last year, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita in a constitutional petition ruled that deputy governors were entitled to house allowances like other state officers.