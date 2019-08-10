Man says he is sorry for breaking into church, stealing items

A man on Friday was charged with breaking into a church and stealing two microphones, keyboards and speakers worth Sh37,000.

Brian Osoro was charged before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

Osoro is accused of breaking into All In Christ Church Tassia, Embakasi, in Nairobi on July 17 and stealing the items. The pastor and the worshippers were away.

According to the prosecution, the accused person broke into the church through the window, assembled the items, checked the offering holder for cash and when he realised there was no money, he carted away the items.

He went to the nearby market and tried to sell the stolen items, but before he could do so, a worshipper spotted him and alerted the pastor.

The pastor told a Nyumba Kumi leader and the accused was arrested and taken to police.

When he appeared in court, he said he is sorry and requested for lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released him on Sh30,000 bond and Sh10,000 bail.

He directed the matter to be mentioned on August 26 and be heard on October 21.