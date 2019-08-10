Karen Nyamu to appear before team over 'smoking' photo

Concerns have been raised over a picture that was published showing former Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu allegedly smoking marijuana in public.

Nyamu is a director at the Nairobi Water Company Board.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok yesterday said it was wrong for a public officer to be seen abusing marijuana while the county government is trying to fight the use of narcotics.

At the weekend during Koth Biro Football Tournament, Nyamu, who was dressed in a pink hoodie, black pants and sunglasses, was spotted smoking a substance, which was reported to be marijuana in one of the media outlets.

“Section 3 (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act lists cannabis as a banned substance. The duty to control drugs lies with the county with investment having been made accordingly for rehabilitation centres and awareness campaigns,” he said.

Imwatok said the campaign risks being derailed if senior county officials engage in open abuse of banned substances.

“For instance during the Koth Biro Football Tournament, a member of the Nairobi City County Water and Sewerage Board was seen openly smoking cannabis and photos of the same were published by media outlets,” he said.

Through a statement of request, Imwatok asked the chairperson of the Sectoral Committee on Culture and Community Services to give a response on the matter.

He said Nyamu misbehaved and portrayed a bad image of the Nairobi government.

“We are going to invite the media house which took the pictures, Nyamu herself and any other person involved before the committee,” Imwatok said.

The culture committee is yet to set a date for the sitting.

He further said no one is being victimised but we cannot have public figures smoking an illegal substance in front of children.

Last year, Nyamu was shortlisted among four women who were likely to deputise Sonko.