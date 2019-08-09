City Hall owes garbage collectors Sh927 million

Nairobi county owes companies contracted to collect garbage Sh927 for the last financial year 2018-2019, the assembly committee on Environment heard Wednesday.

Contractors appearing before the committee said agreements stipulate monthly payments but City Hall delays sometimes up to three months.

County deputy director of Environment Lawrence Mwangi said the county has an internal team that verifies the contracts to arrest any fraudulent claims.

Committee of Environment and Natural Resources chairman John Kamau condemned the delay of the payments.

“This is a tragedy in waiting because if payments are not done in time they will down their tools. We will have uncollected garbage piled up in the city thus risking the lives of city dwellers,” he said

MCAs also questioned why City Hall needed an ‘internal DCI’ to scrutinise payments of existing garbage contractors before payment.

The investigators were blamed for the delay in payments.

Kamau wondered why investigations were being done on such simple contracts.

“How do you investigate before a crime is detected. If investigations are done that means the department is incompetent,” Mihang'o MCA Paul Kardos said.

Kurdos questioned why the investigators were within the county and not from an independent body like the DCI.

Hard-pressed to explain, Mwangi said that there was no law requiring the county to investigate the contract but they do it to verify payments.

Umoja Two MCA Joseph Ndonji said there might be 'fishy' business going on.