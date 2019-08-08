DAUNTING TASK

Urchins pile up in CBD despite weekly Fagia Street operations

'Some of these people are genuine; they do not have a home to go to'

• The street families take over River Road, Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and the neighbourhood after 7pm

• At least 170 street children were arrested last  weekend during a Fagia Street operation 

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
08 August 2019 - 00:00
City Hall Inspectorate officers guard a pickup filled with street people after a Fagia Street operation last weekend.
NABBED: City Hall Inspectorate officers guard a pickup filled with street people after a Fagia Street operation last weekend.
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

Fagia Street is an operation of City Hall's Inspectorate Department to rid the Central Business District of street families and urchins.

But it has hardly achieved its mission. The number of street people in the CBD has grown in the last three weeks. The street families take over  River road, Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and the neighbourhood after 7pm.

 

Inspectorate Director Eva Wairiuko yesterday acknowledged that the numbers are alarming but was quick to add that the county will ensure that they are kept away.

"The number of street children has increased but we are determined to have them removed as we continue with our weekly operations. Some of these people are genuine; they do not have a home to go to. Others - especially the big boys - pose a danger to pedestrians," Wairiuko said.

Early yesterday,  the Star found some of the street families asleep on footpaths of River Road and the neighbourhood wrapped in sacks.

City Hall inspectorate officers during operation Fagia Street aimed at removing street children from Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD)
City Hall inspectorate officers during operation Fagia Street aimed at removing street children from Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD)
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

Mama Ngina Street was the preserve of the "big boys". They were gathered outside Gallitoz restaurant selling paper bags to passers-by.

Some ran after potential customers intimidating them to purchase the bags.

Wairiuko said her department has received complaints that the big street boys menacingly beg for money and food from pedestrians. At times they threaten to steal or throw dirt on those refuse to give them what they want.

Some 172 street children were arrested during the Fagia Street operation last weeekend. They appeared in a City court on Tuesday where they admitted being found wandering in the CBD as parking boys, beggars and pickpockets. 

Senior Inspector Tom Ojwang said 80 children were taken to Nairobi area prison for "safe custody".

Wairiuko said: “We will continue with the operation to ensure that Nairobi City Centre is safe for city dwellers.” 

