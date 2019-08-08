Urchins pile up in CBD despite weekly Fagia Street operations

Fagia Street is an operation of City Hall's Inspectorate Department to rid the Central Business District of street families and urchins.

But it has hardly achieved its mission. The number of street people in the CBD has grown in the last three weeks. The street families take over River road, Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and the neighbourhood after 7pm.

Inspectorate Director Eva Wairiuko yesterday acknowledged that the numbers are alarming but was quick to add that the county will ensure that they are kept away.

"The number of street children has increased but we are determined to have them removed as we continue with our weekly operations. Some of these people are genuine; they do not have a home to go to. Others - especially the big boys - pose a danger to pedestrians," Wairiuko said.

Early yesterday, the Star found some of the street families asleep on footpaths of River Road and the neighbourhood wrapped in sacks.