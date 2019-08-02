Close

NSSF CASH

Fake doctor helped bankrupt man get NSSF cash – witness

In Summary

•James Ogechi is accused of forging documents on March 11, 2015, after he became bankrupt.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
02 August 2019 - 00:00
A fake doctor played a critical role in a declared bankrupt's forgery of a medical report to access his NSSF savings, a Kibera court heard yesterday.

He is said to have falsely obtained a medical report and employer's report to obtain the cash.

 
 

Geoffrey Omondi, a member of the National Social Security Fund, said yesterday that a self-imposed "Dr" Kisifuli signed the accused's medical report which he used to access the savings.

He said they arrested him at the NSSF offices with the said documents when he went to claim his savings on the medical grounds.

Omondi said the accused told him and his colleague that he was working at the Nakumatt UK branch and that he had a letter signed by the manager indicating he was sick and needed the cash.

He and a colleague called the supermarket manager who denied that the accused was not their employee.

They realised he had faked both the employer's letter, hospital letter and invalidity form.

They escorted him to a cybercafe in Uthiru where he had been assisted by an "expert" so that he could get the money.

The computer "expert" was known to assist people to get their money from the NSSF, the accused informed them.

 
 

Ogechi claimed that his was a case of mistaken identity. Both witnesses acknowledged that they were not sure that of the identity of the accused since it was a March 11, 2015, matter.

Kibera chief  magistrate Joyce Gandani will hear the case on August 8

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
02 August 2019 - 00:00

