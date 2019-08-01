Close

EACC PROBE

Sonko appears at EACC over Passaris allegations

Sonko claimed he had evidence Passaris was paid per diem during New York trip.

In Summary

•Last month, Parliament denied paying Passaris any allowances to attend a women's conference in the US in March.

Nairobi
01 August 2019 - 20:38
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the 4th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Gigiri on March 14, 2019
SOnko Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the 4th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Gigiri on March 14, 2019
Image: COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko went to EACC headquarters and said he will not apologise to Woman Representative Esther Passaris after accusing her of financial impropriety.

He on Thursday claimed that she wants to create enmity between him and women.

“Anataka kunipiganisha na wamama na mimi nawapenda sana wamama (she wants to cause a rift between me and women and yet I appreciate women),” Sonko said.

“Mama mmoja asifanye diversionary tactics za kunikosanisha na wamama. Mimi niko na bibi na watoto wasichana (One woman should not engage in diversonary tactics to cause a rift between me an women. I have a wife and daughters.”

Sonko further said that he respected Passaris as she had a development agenda for Nairobi.

The governor said Passaris should apologise to him firs if she expects an apology.

Sonko had earlier said he was ready to step aside to allow EACC complete investigations over alleged utterances directed to Passaris over financial impropriety.

Sonko took to his Facebook account and responded to the issue and acknowledged the receipt of summons.

He was referring to a letter dated July 30, 2019, where the EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak wrote to Sonko requesting him to appear at the headquarters at Integrity Centre on Thursday.

“I want to categorically state that, in the event, it is established that I have a case to answer before the law, I am ready to step aside to allow the EACC complete investigations and determination of the matter,” Sonko said.

I acknowledge receipt of summons by the EACC relating to alleged utterances I made, directed to Hon. Esther  Passaris, and her unpaid per diem for a trip she made to New York in March 2019 despite the county having paid for her air ticket to New York and before that Vienna.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

However, Sonko stated that he will individually present himself to Integrity Centre immediately after the memorial service of the late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso and the late MP for Kibra Ken Okoth.

He said that due to his support of President Uhuru Kenyatta big war against the corruption he will honour the summons.

The flamboyant governor said the move by EACC will have cartels celebrating and thinking of a come back to swindle public funds.

“ I know many cartels will celebrate this move and think of coming back to swindle public funds but poleni sana I shall still be monitoring all the projects I initiated closely during my absence from office. God bless you, God bless Nairobi, God bless Kenya,” Sonko added.

Sonko claimed that he had evidence that Passaris was paid per diem by both the national and Nairobi county governments to attend the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) caucus in New York in 2018.

 

However, last month, Parliament denied paying Passaris any allowances to attend a women's conference in the US in March.

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said there were no air tickets procured for Passaris as she was not in the House's official delegation to New York.

More:

Parliament clears Passaris of per diem claims

House clerk says she was not in official delegation to New York.
News
3 weeks ago

Passaris dismisses as a lie Sonko's per diem double pay claim

She will forward her complaint to DCI, National Gender and Equality Commission.
Counties
1 month ago

Sonko humiliates Passaris at Madaraka Day fete

Passaris said Sonko doesn't pick his calls and he retorted saying he isn't her husband.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Nairobi
01 August 2019 - 20:38

Most Popular

  1. 'AWOL' MP stoned, jeered as cops fire in air
    17h ago North Eastern

  2. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    6h ago Rift Valley

  3. Luo elders want Kibra MP buried, oppose cremation
    16h ago Nyanza

  4. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos