Sonko appears at EACC over Passaris allegations

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko went to EACC headquarters and said he will not apologise to Woman Representative Esther Passaris after accusing her of financial impropriety.

He on Thursday claimed that she wants to create enmity between him and women.

“Anataka kunipiganisha na wamama na mimi nawapenda sana wamama (she wants to cause a rift between me and women and yet I appreciate women),” Sonko said.

“Mama mmoja asifanye diversionary tactics za kunikosanisha na wamama. Mimi niko na bibi na watoto wasichana (One woman should not engage in diversonary tactics to cause a rift between me an women. I have a wife and daughters.”

Sonko further said that he respected Passaris as she had a development agenda for Nairobi.

The governor said Passaris should apologise to him firs if she expects an apology.

Sonko had earlier said he was ready to step aside to allow EACC complete investigations over alleged utterances directed to Passaris over financial impropriety.

Sonko took to his Facebook account and responded to the issue and acknowledged the receipt of summons.

He was referring to a letter dated July 30, 2019, where the EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak wrote to Sonko requesting him to appear at the headquarters at Integrity Centre on Thursday.

“I want to categorically state that, in the event, it is established that I have a case to answer before the law, I am ready to step aside to allow the EACC complete investigations and determination of the matter,” Sonko said.