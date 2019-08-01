MCAs want meat sections in five stores closed over safety concerns

MCAs in Nairobi want meat sections in four supermarkets closed for selling toxic beef. The also want Muthaiga Fine Meat Ltd suspended.

A report from the health department on laboratory results revealed that samples of meat taken from the premises tested positive of excess preservatives known as Sodium Metabisulfite.

The stores are Naivas Supermarket Gateway Mall, Naivas Supermarket Rabai road Buru Buru, Tuskys Kenyatta Avenue, Tuskys Eastlands and Muthaiga Fine Meat Limited.

Deputy director for public health Kenneth Mando on Tuesday told the county assembly's Health Committee that they took 40 samples of meat from various supermarkets and outlets. Five tested positive.

"We went to the premises with our officers and collected the samples and took them for testing at a Ministry of Health lab. Out of the 40 samples collected, five had more than the required 500 ml preservatives," Mando said.

The report indicated the meat contained between 800 to 1,500 grammes of the chemical which contravened the Food, Drugs and Chemicals Act.

Mando said the committee inspected Kiamaiko meat market, Burma, Quality Meat Packers and major abattoirs in Nairobi.

"The county has taken action against the sellers. The first hearing of the case will be on Friday," he said.