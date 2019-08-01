MCAs want meat sections in five stores closed over safety concerns

• The report indicated the meat contained between 800 to 1,500 grammes of the chemical which contravened the Food, Drugs and Chemicals Act.
• Deputy director for public health Kenneth Mando told Health Committee that they took 40 samples of meat from various supermarkets and five tested positive.
MCAs in Nairobi want meat sections in four supermarkets closed for selling toxic beef. The also want Muthaiga Fine Meat Ltd suspended.
A report from the health department on laboratory results revealed that samples of meat taken from the premises tested positive of excess preservatives known as Sodium Metabisulfite.
The stores are Naivas Supermarket Gateway Mall, Naivas Supermarket Rabai road Buru Buru, Tuskys Kenyatta Avenue, Tuskys Eastlands and Muthaiga Fine Meat Limited.
Deputy director for public health Kenneth Mando on Tuesday told the county assembly's Health Committee that they took 40 samples of meat from various supermarkets and outlets. Five tested positive.
"We went to the premises with our officers and collected the samples and took them for testing at a Ministry of Health lab. Out of the 40 samples collected, five had more than the required 500 ml preservatives," Mando said.
Mando said the committee inspected Kiamaiko meat market, Burma, Quality Meat Packers and major abattoirs in Nairobi.
"The county has taken action against the sellers. The first hearing of the case will be on Friday," he said.
Health Committee chairman Peter Warutere has asked Governor Mike Sonko to close the outlets found to have contravened safety rules.
"We cannot fold our arms and watch Nairobians suffer. The meat sections should be closed. The premises should only be allowed to carry on with their business if they comply with the rules. They are killing us slowly," Warutere said.
Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro said people are at risk of getting cancer if they eat meat containing toxins.
Acting Health chief officer Mohammed Salah told the committee that the department faces many challenges such as understaffing and a poorly equipped public health laboratory.
"Despite having a laboratory, we cannot use it. We are relying on government laboratories," he said.
The Health department said it did not find county health officers colluding with the people who broke the law.
'The public health department has its own independent prosecution unit with a prosecutor, who is a senior public officer. The department has handled several cases on unsafe food handling leading to prosecutions," Mando said.
On July 18, the county government closed the meat sections of some supermarkets after finding meat that had excess preservatives.
The crackdown followed an NTV investigative report which revealed that Sodium Metabisulfite is being used by supermarkets to preserve their meat for longer periods.
On the same day, Naivas Supermarket suspended the sale of red meat in all its stores countrywide pending the results of independent testing and assessment of its supplier base.
