Granny, 70, guilty of burning carpenter with stove

A Kibera court has found a 70-year-old granny guilty of burning a carpenter with a stove.

Carrying a Bible, Mildred Apiyo said God is her only defence. She appeared frail and weak before Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo.

Apiyo was shocked by magistrate's ruling. She denied burning Khayumbi.

She was charged that in March 2016 she assaulting Seth Khayumbi after a confrontation between the two. Khayumbi accused Apiyo of pouring dirty water inside his workshop.

Apiyo was also accused of burning Khayumbi's trouser using the stove.

Khayumbi told the court that he called the caretaker to intervene but Apiyo was rude and adamant.

Apiyo accused Khayumbi of entering her house and beating her up. She claimed the complainant got burnt accidentally as he tried to escape after beating her. Apiyo said he got burnt when he jumped on the stove.

Khayumbi was taken to Kenyatta National hospital where he was treated and discharged. A P3 form and hospital documents were used as exhibits in court.

While giving his testimony, the caretaker said the two had disagreed over where the dirty water should have been poured. The caretaker said his attempts to solve the dispute were unsuccessful.

Magistrate Ojoo ruled that Apiyo has a case to answer.

"The court has found you with a case to answer. Defend yourself," Ojoo said.

Apiyo replied, "God is my defence."

The matter will be mentioned on August 28.

