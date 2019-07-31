Nairobi roads to be upgraded in new project

Nairobi is among three counties set to benefit from a new roads project by Kura costing Sh18.3 billion.

The national government through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority has awarded the tender to Stecol Corporation to build roads in Nairobi, Kajiado and Kiambu counties.

Kura's acting director general Silas Kinoti on Monday said the 62km roads project will cover the Kasarani-Mwiki-Njiru road, Roysambu-Kamiti-Corner road, Kingara/James Gichuru road; Limuru Road; Red Hill Road; Juja Farm Road and Kajiado Town roads and bypass .

"The design incorporates dualing of the above mentioned roads except Juja Road and Kajiado town roads," Kinoti said.

"The scope of the assignment covers design, environmental and socio-economic feasibility studies of the proposed roads in order to document the possible impacts related to the construction and implementation of the project,"he added.

The project is set to commence early next year.

Under annuity, the contractor will finance implement and maintain the road for eight years.

In preparation of environmental and social impact assessment report, Kura has called for public participation meetings in the affected counties between August 1 and August 8 2019 in the different counties.

Kura is currently working on other projects in the capital including the upgrading of Outering Road, construction of a bridge at Allsops where Outering Road joins Thika superhighway, Ngong Road and regeneration of 38 roads in Eastlands.