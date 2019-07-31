Close

STARTING NEXT YEAR

Nairobi roads to be upgraded in new project

National government has awarded tender for works in the city, Kiambu and Kajiado

• Kura set to upgrade roads in three counties at a cost of Sh 18.3 billion.

• Under project, contractor will finance, implement and maintain road for eight years.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
31 July 2019 - 00:00
A pothole on a Nairobi CBD road last year on May 11
Image: ENOS TECHE

Nairobi is among three counties set to benefit from a new roads project by Kura costing Sh18.3 billion.

The national government through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority has awarded the tender to Stecol Corporation to build roads in Nairobi, Kajiado and Kiambu counties.

Kura's acting director general Silas Kinoti on Monday said the 62km roads project will cover the Kasarani-Mwiki-Njiru road, Roysambu-Kamiti-Corner road, Kingara/James Gichuru road; Limuru Road; Red Hill Road; Juja Farm Road and Kajiado Town roads and bypass .

"The design incorporates dualing of the above mentioned roads except Juja Road and Kajiado town roads," Kinoti said.

"The scope of the assignment covers design, environmental and socio-economic feasibility studies of the proposed roads in order to document the possible impacts related to the construction and implementation of the project,"he added.

The project is set to commence early next year.

Under annuity, the contractor will finance implement and maintain the road for eight years.

In preparation of environmental and social impact assessment report, Kura has called for public participation meetings in the affected counties between August 1 and August 8 2019 in the different counties.

Kura is currently working on other projects in the capital including the upgrading of Outering Road, construction of a bridge at Allsops where Outering Road joins Thika superhighway, Ngong Road and regeneration of 38 roads in Eastlands.

