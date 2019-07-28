Close

Sonko to cut money spent on Executive trips after Uhuru order on county cash

In Summary

•Sonko urges other Governors to accept Sh 316 billion on revenue allocation 

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
28 July 2019 - 15:08
Nairobi governor Mike Sonko in a previous press briefing.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to reduce expenditure sent on Executive trips, meetings and other activities as he accepts the Sh316 billion revenue allocation to counties from the national government.

The reduced allocations from the National Treasury mean the projected Sh17 billion from Treasury will not be available.

"Let's cut on our expenditure and fight corruption in all sectors to make sure we have enough resources," Sonko said.

Speaking at a relative's burial in Meru on Saturday, Sonko urged other governors  to accept the Sh 316 billion allocated to counties as revenue.

He said that the push and pull between the Senate and the National Assembly has thrown counties into a crisis and will only derail development.

Sonko, however, said that the amount is not enough, but the counties have no option but to accept the President's directive that they make do with what is available.

"The President has spoken and because we have to respect him, let's take what we have been given," he said.

The Senate has been pushing for allocation of Sh335 billion, but their efforts have been thwarted by the National Assembly, who insist of Sh316 billion.

Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta broke his silence on the matter and said there were no funds to support the additional sh 19 billion wanted by the Governors for their counties.

He insisted that “the Government has no (more) money to dish out.

He backed by the National Assembly, which for the past one month has been in tussle fighting a bruising Division of Revenue battle with Senators and Governors , who were seeking an allocation of the entire Sh335 billion that the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) gave the counties.

