City Hall gives petroleum dealers 2 weeks to comply with safety regulations

The County Government of Nairobi has given petrol stations and owners of petroleum depots a 14 days to ensure their premises comply with all safety regulations.

This is to ensure that the all provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2015 for general safety and the Finance Act 2018 are strictly adhered to.

To ascertain compliance after the notice, the county led, by its Disaster Management and Coordination Committee, will conduct inspections.

Through a statement issued on Sunday, acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat said that the county will take the inspection seriously, calling on all investors in the sector to comply.

"All county residents, stakeholders and investors are notified that they are required to contact our Disaster Management and Coordination Chief Officer to ensure that they have adhered to all regulations," he said.

Leboo also stated that recent inspections have indicated, all petroleum depots, service and petrol stations within the county must have adequate firefighting equipment, fire systems, maintenance services, testing of portable and fixed fire equipment installations, training of staff, provision of first aid and conduction of emergency drills.

Also Petrol tankers, fuel depots, petroleum outlets and all dealers of inflammable substances must undergo regular inspection by the County Fire Brigade to ascertain their safety and emergency plans.