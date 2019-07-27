Hotelier accused of raping customer

A 24-year-old woman has narrated how a hotelier in Kariobangi raped her while she was pregnant.

She told senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji she was headed home around 9.30pm with her husband and bought some fruits. She then checked into the nearby hotel run by Joseph Kimani to borrow a knife.

She claims her husband received a call and stepped outside and since the last customer had left, Kimani grabbed and pulled her toward a secluded room, and raped her.

“I could not manage to escape because I found myself in the room with him and he was a huge man. He forced himself on me and even when I tried to scream, he threatened me with metal bar while blocking my mouth using his hand,” she told the court.

The woman said she was at the moment pregnant with her first child.

Kimani allegedly raped the woman on June, 30, 2018.

Members of public attempted to gain access to the hotel but Kimani fled.

He was arrested later at night at his house.

He denied all the allegations and told court that he was being framed.

The hearing will continue on November 13.