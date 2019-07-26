I have moved on, impeached speaker Elachi says

Impeached Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi has said she is no longer interested in fighting for the job.

Elachi said she has moved on from the assembly drama and has her focus on other major things she did not specify.

"We can never change unless my party leader and ODM party leader sit down and re-look at the whole composition of the leadership,"she said on JK Live TV show on Wednesday.

The assembly leadership consists of the speaker, majority and minority leaders, and the majority an minority whips.

In May, the MCAs through their lawyer Tom Ojienda moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge a ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations court that reinstated Elachi after she was impeached.

"Walking back to Nairobi county assembly you wanna see drama. For me ,I moved on and I thank God for giving me grace and a sober mind. I saw these are guys (MCAs) who just want to kill my career and to avoid unwanted sicknesses and stress, I had to move on ," she explained.

Since her impeachment on September 6, last year the MCAs and the house leadership have vowed not to allow Elachi back as speaker .

The legislators cited gross misconduct and abuse of office for the impeachment.

Drama unfolded at the assembly on September 10 when the MCAs caused chaos in Elachi’s office in attempts to forcefully eject her.

That was the last time she was seen within the premises of the assembly.

This was despite the court order to temporarily reinstating her.

The MCAs went ahead and elected one of their own, Ngara ward rep Chege Maura in acting capacity on September 26, 2018.

Elachi commended Justice Maureen Onyango on how she handled her case.

"It is good to always thank those who think when they are in court. If I meet Chief Justice David Maraga today I will tell him you have good people in your court," she said.

Despite the back and forth between her and the MCAs , Elachi said she has always respected the court and that is a way of showing a different kind of leadership away from the drama.

Elachi further extended her gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving her an opportunity to serve the country.

"If it wasn't for the president this girl from the village would not be here shinning and I stand by him and have no regrets," she said.

She also acknowledged President Uhuru Kenyatta's support for women in leadership.

The former nominated senator is part of a movement called Embrace consisting of elected women leaders from across the political parties who condemn early campaigns which they say are polarising Kenya.