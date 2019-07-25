Wetlands under threat from soil heaps on road project

Wetlands near the new link road connecting Red Hill and Waiyaki Way are under threat from huge heaps of red soil dumped by a construction company.

Investigations by the Star on Wednesday revealed that stones have also been dumped in a wetland.

"These huge heaps of soil will be washed into the wetlands when it rains," a conservationist who requested anonymity said.

Landowner Kinyanjui Karago said he had given Chinese company China Wu Yi the green light to dump the soil on his farm. He said part of his 7.471 acres was initially a quarry that left huge holes and he plans to plant trees on it.

"I want to turn it into an amusement park soon," Karago said.

The retired quantity surveyor denied claims the move to refill the holes has interfered with wetlands.

However, the Star found out that some of the heaps of soil are already in the wetlands. The company has been dumping for some time, the landowner said.

Officials from the Chinese company denied dumping the soil.

"People are mistaking us for other companies," an official told the Star in confidence.

The official said they have completed the road project and will be moving out of the site in a few months.

Wetlands are cradles of biological diversity, providing the water and primary productivity upon which countless species of plants and animals depend for survival.

Kenya has laws that protect wetlands including the Water Act 2002, Water Resource Management Act 2007, and Environment Management and Coordination Regulations Act 2006.

There are, however, contradictions.

For instance, the Environment Management Act puts the recommended riparian distance at a minimum of six metres and a maximum of 30 metres from the highest watermark.

The Agriculture Act puts it at a minimum of two metres.

On the other hand, Survey Act 1989 recommends 30 metres from tidal rivers but does not mention other rivers.

For other rivers, the development plan recommends a minimum of 10 metres and a maximum of 50 metres.

A number of buildings on riparian land have recently collapsed, killing and injuring scores.

In 2016, the government formed a multi-agency team to check on the encroachment on riparian reserves. The team has audited 4,901 buildings countrywide.

Already developed are draft wetlands regulations banning human activities within 30 metres of river and lake shores and 60 metres from the Indian Ocean shore.

The Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Conservation and Management of Wetlands) Amendment Regulations 2018 are set to be reviewed.

