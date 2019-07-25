Three roads set for upgrade to decongest city

Governor Mike Sonko wants three more streets in the CBD revamped to decongest the city centre.

They are Banda Street, Accra Lane behind Accra Street and Gedi lane. The directive comes after a successful trial on Luthuli Avenue.

The project will cost the county Sh24 million. “The decongestion plan will go on step by step until we have law and order in the CBD to create a conducive business environment for our investors and visitors,” Sonko said.

The move means that matatus using the three streets will have to look for alternative exit routes out of the CBD.

The county will also set up bicycle lanes and specific lanes for people with disability on the upgraded streets and avenues.

Roads and Transport executive Hitan Majevdia yesterday said the governor recommended an upgrade of the three streets after the trial on Luthuli Avenue.

The county government embarked on a decongestion plan to convert Luthuli Avenue into a one-way street in May.

The street, which is yet to be finalised, will lead vehicles out of the CBD through River Road.

Like Luthuli Avenue, the three streets will have a pedestrian walkway, installation of lights and road markings.

Majevdia said that Accra Lane had been misused by touts and rogue matatu drivers.

“More street lights will make it safe for businesses and pedestrians at night,” he said.

The county has finished the upgrade of Moi Lane giving room for 50 new parking slots.

Majevdia also praised the air gadget bags that were installed four months ago to monitor air pollution along Luthuli Avenue.

The online air monitoring system has helped reduce air pollution, he said.

Sonko warned contractors who do shoddy jobs.“We will not do the same thing twice. Luthuli has to be in good condition for at least 10 years before we start thinking of renovations. That means the work should be up to standard. The same goes for the other streets,” he said.

