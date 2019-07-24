Sonko names Kerich 'Super CEC'

In 18 months. at City Hall, former Star editor in chief Charles Kerich has become Governor Mike Sonko's most trusted ally in the Nairobi government.

Throughout Sonko's random and numerous cabinet reshuffles, Kerich has served in four different dockets since 2017 — ICT, Lands and Housing, Health and Finance. He left the Star in 2017.

It's no surprise, then, that the serious — no-n onsenseman — man was appointed by Sonko as his 'super CEC, a county equivalent to 'super minister' Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in the Cabinet.

Through an Executive Order by Sonko, Kerich will supervise all 10 departments at City Hall, implementing and coordinating programmes and projects.

Sonko said it was necessary to appoint someone for the proper discharge of executive authority across the county.

Kerich will evaluate the follow-up in all sectors and priority programmes and ensure the city attains its targets.

He will present progress reports to the governor and perform other necessary functions.

Kerich worked in the media for more than 20 years until November 2017, when he was sworn-in as ICT and e-government executive.

In February last year, he was moved to the Lands docket, replacing Peter Njuguna who had been moved to the Agriculture in the first reshuffle.

Less than two months later, he was appointed acting Finance executive after the sacking of Danvas Makori.

He became the first Finance executive to pass the county's budget under Sonko's administration.