Ex-Nairobi county finance boss ordered to pay state Sh282m

The High Court on Wednesday ordered former Nairobi county Finance boss Jimmy Kiamba to pay the government Sh282 million for unexplained assets.

Anti-corruption court judge Hedwig Ong’undi also directed that Kiamba pays Sh35 million to the state and in default, his Runda property will be forfeited.

Ong’undi said that from the EACC case, it was evident that Kiamba was in possession of assets whose value was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The upshot of my analysis is that the commission has established on a balance of probability that the cash deposits which Kiamba tried to explain through the revenue collection constitutes unexplained assets,” she said.

The judge said Kiamba’s explanation of having a transport and quarry business was not sufficient and as such, the revenue of Sh228 million from the business constituted unexplained assets.

EACC had told the court that the only justifiable source of income is Kiamba’s salary and the total net salary for the period of interest being August 2009 to February 2015 was indicated as Sh5.8 million.

The judge said it is not in dispute that Kiamba was a public servant during the period of interest. His highest salary in his position as at January 2015 was Sh145,320.

From the bank statements and list of properties presented in court, Kiamba’s wealth was slightly above Sh1 billion.

“This was a state of affairs that required an explanation. I am therefore convinced from the totality of the evidence that commission’s suspicion of corruption or economic crime having been committed by Kiamba was reasonable hence the investigation,” she said.

The anti-graft agency had sought forfeiture of Jimmy, Tracy Musau, Jimbise Limited and Muthaiga Green Acres Limited's assets worth Sh872 million which it considered unexplained and whose values it averred were disproportionate to their legitimate source of income.