Meat traders protest at City Market over eviction

Business came to a stand still at City Market on Tuesday afternoon after meat traders without stalls demonstrated against eviction by City Hall.

The traders claimed that the city inspectorate officers came to the market and forcibly closed down their businesses.

The traders claimed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had instructed them to return to the market and continue with their business.

Trader Douglas Omondi said, “We have not been in business for almost a year and just two weeks ago Sonko told us to go back and sell in the market. Who has then ordered the kanjos to evict us?”

Omondi said most of the traders depend on what they sell to feed their families but the confusion from City Hall is bringing chaos and disruption in the market.

He lamented that the kanjos unexpectedly went into the market and started moving around the meat products and ordering them to move out of the premises.

According to the traders, the county officers claimed they had been notices issued to evict the hawkers.

However, up to date the traders stated that they had not received any notice.

County’s Head of Inspectorate department Eva Wairuko declined to comment.

It has been excatly one year and three months since the traders without stalls were chased away from the market.

However, two weeks ago the traders made a come back to the market claiming that the governor had instructed theme to do so.