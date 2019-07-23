I recorded Raila for pleasure – officer

An officer has told a Kibera court he recorded party leader Raila Odinga during an ODM rally for his own pleasure.

Patrick Wachira, an investigator in an incitement case against former Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel, was sent to the rally on assignment.

"I only visited the scene under the command of my boss, but I decided to record the opposition chief for my pleasure," he told chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

The officer was speaking during cross-examination after Lempurkel's lawyer requested him to explain to the court why he took the videos.

Wachira said he recorded Raila and other key opposition leaders so he could watch the videos with his family.

“Yes, I was just strategically close to the opposition leaders, I kept my recorder in my pocket to get investigations clips but my phone recorded my videos alone," he said.

The court heard that his phone was taken away for forensic analysis although he did not understand what role it played in the investigations.

